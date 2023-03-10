MENU
March 10, 2023

Chiefs, WHL remember longtime scout Terry Bartman

Spokane Chiefs
by
Spokane Chiefs

The WHL mourns the passing of longtime Spokane Chiefs Terry Bartman.

A Spokane scout from 1990-2017. Bartman helped the Chiefs win a pair of Memorial Cups as he helped identify and develop countless Chiefs in his service to the organization.

Terry’s importance to the team was far bigger than that of scout. His friendship, loyalty, sense of humor and work ethic set the standard for the hockey operations department. His presence at rinks and the Annual Training Camp will be missed.

Terry is survived by his wife Erika, son Brett and daughter Rachel.

