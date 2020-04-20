Chiefs’ Smith named WHL Western Conference Defenceman of the Year

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Ty Smith, defenceman of the Spokane Chiefs, has been named the WHL Western Conference Defenceman of the Year and nominee for the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy (WHL Defenceman of the Year) presented by RE/MAX of Western Canada.

A 20-year-old prospect of the New Jersey Devils, Smith once again captained the Chiefs while anchoring the blue line of the U.S. Division Club. Smith recorded 59 points (19G-40A) in 46 games, including three power-play goals and one game-winning goal, to rank fourth in scoring among all WHL defencemen.

A 5-foot-11, 175-pound product of Lloydminster, Alta., Smith tallied 16 multi-point games throughout the season. His top single-game performance came on February 28, 2020 as Smith recorded eight points (3G-5A) to break his own franchise record for points in a single game by a defenceman. The performance also marked the first hat trick of his WHL career.

In January 2020, Smith recorded 10 points (3G-7A) over a six-game point streak. Near the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, Smith posted 17 points (7G-10A) over a five-game stretch. The 2019-20 campaign marked Smith’s third-straight season averaging between than a point-per-game.

With Smith at the helm of their defence, the Chiefs allowed 179 goals through 64 games this season and were on pace to allow fewer than 200 goals for the first time since the 2010-11 WHL Regular Season.

The first-overall selection from the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, Smith has been a consistent presence for the Chiefs. In 240 WHL regular season games, he’s recorded 235 points (45G-190A), including 13 power-play goals and eight game-winning goals. He’s also posted 16 points (3G-13A), including one game-winning goal, in 22 WHL playoff games.

Earlier this month, Smith was named to the WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team. The Devils chose Smith in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy recognizes a WHL defenceman who has demonstrated the best all-around ability at his position during the WHL Regular Season.

Born in Saskatoon, Sask., Hunter is honoured for his role in the establishment and sustained success of the WHL. Dedicated and enthusiastic to growing Major Junior hockey, Hunter served as the Owner, General Manager, and Coach of the Edmonton Oil Kings in addition to being a co-founder of the league.

Along with long-time friend, the late Scotty Munro, the pair helped to lead the league’s growth through its formative years.

WHL Eastern and Western Conference Defencemen of the Year are voted upon annually by WHL General Managers and Head Coaches. The winner of the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy for WHL Defenceman of the Year will be announced on Tuesday, May 19.

Winners of the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy / WHL Defenceman of the Year Award (since 2000):

2018-19: Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs

2017-18: Kale Clague, Moose Jaw Warriors

2016-17: Ethan Bear, Seattle Thunderbirds

2015-16: Ivan Provorov, Brandon Wheat Kings

2014-15: Shea Theodore, Seattle Thunderbirds

2013-14: Derrick Pouliot, Portland Winterhawks

2012-13: Brenden Kichton, Spokane Chiefs

2011-12: Alex Petrovic, Red Deer Rebels

2010-11: Stefan Elliott, Saskatoon Blades

2009-10: Tyson Barrie, Kelowna Rockets

2008-09: Jonathon Blum, Vancouver Giants

2007-08: Karl Alzner, Calgary Hitmen

2006-07: Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers

2005-06: Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers

2004-05: Dion Phaneuf, Red Deer Rebels

2003-04: Dion Phaneuf, Red Deer Rebels

2002-03: Jeff Woywitka, Red Deer Rebels

2001-02: Dan Hamhuis, Prince George Cougars

2000-01: Christian Chartier, Prince George Cougars

1999-00: Micki DuPont, Kamloops Blazers



