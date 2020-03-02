Chiefs’ Smith named WHL On the Run Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Spokane Chiefs captain Ty Smith has been named the WHL On the Run Player of the Week for the week ending March 1, 2020.

The New Jersey Devils prospect recorded 10 points (5G-5A) and a plus-seven rating in two games as the Chiefs picked up a pair of home wins. With a 37-18-4-1 record and 79 points through 60 games, the Chiefs have assured themselves of a top-three positioning in the WHL’s U.S. Division for a third-straight season.

Playing host to the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday, Smith tallied his first WHL hat trick as part of an eight-point performance in a 9-2 win. Smith factored into all but Spokane’s seventh goal in the victory, scoring their second, third, and sixth goals of the contest while earning helpers on their first, fourth, fifth, eighth, and ninth goals.

The performance put Smith in the record books as just the fifth hat trick by a defenceman for the Chiefs. Smith also broke one of his own franchise records for most points in a single game by a defenceman. He originally set the record on February 23, 2018, recording seven points (2G-5A) in a 9-2 win over the Prince George Cougars. Smith was named the first star of the game, the first star of the night in the WHL, and the Canadian Hockey League’s Player of the Night for his performance.

Saturday, Smith sparked his side to a 4-3 shootout win over the Tri-City Americans. Down 3-1 late in regulation, Smith scored twice in a span of 51 seconds to force extra time, allowing the Chiefs to regroup and eventually earn the victory. Smith was named the first star of the game for his performance.

A 5-foot-11, 175-pound product of Lloydminster, Alta., Smith is producing at a career-best rate of 1.24 points per game, translating to 52 points (17G-35A) through 42 games, including three power-play goals and one game-winning goal. Smith currently ranks fifth in scoring among WHL defencemen.

For his WHL career, Smith has appeared in 236 WHL regular season games, posting 228 points (43G-185A), including 13 power-play goals and eight game-winning goals. He has also recorded 16 points (3G-13A) in 22 WHL playoff games, including one game-winning goal.

At the 2018 NHL Draft, the Devils chose Smith 17th overall. The Chiefs selected Smith first overall at the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft.

Smith’s performance on and off the ice has yielded recognition during his time in the WHL. Smith was named the recipient of the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Trophy as the WHL Scholastic Player of the Year at the 2018 WHL Awards. At the 2019 WHL Awards, Smith was named the recipient of the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as the WHL Defenceman of the Year. He was also named the CHL Defenceman of the Year in 2019.

The Chiefs will take to the road for their next three contests, taking on the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rogers Place on Wednesday, March 4 (7 p.m. MT).

WHL On the Run Player of the Week

February 24 – March 1: Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs

February 17 – February 23: Aidan De La Gorgendiere, Saskatoon Blades

February 10 – February 16: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks

February 3 – February 9: Johnny Ludvig, Portland Winterhawks

January 27 – February 2: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs

January 20 – January 26: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks

January 13 – January 19: Zane Franklin, Kamloops Blazers

January 6 – January 12: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks

December 30 – January 5: Connor McClennon, Winnipeg ICE

December 23 – December 29: Orrin Centazzo, Kamloops Blazers

December 9 – December 15: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs

December 2 – December 8: Jake Christiansen, Everett Silvertips

November 25 – December 1: Cole Reinhardt, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 18 – November 24: Logan Barlage, Lethbridge Hurricanes

November 11 – November 17: Cole Reinhardt, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4 – November 10: James Hamblin, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 28 – November 3: Oliver Okuliar, Lethbridge Hurricanes

October 21 – October 27: Jake Gricius, Portland Winterhawks

October 14 – October 20: Orca Wiesblatt, Calgary Hitmen

October 7 – October 13: James Hamblin, Medicine Hat Tigers

September 30 – October 6: Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs

September 23 – September 29: Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 20 – September 22: Bryce Kindopp, Everett Silvertips

