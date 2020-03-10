Chiefs’ Smith named to Vaughn CHL Team of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the 24th edition of the Vaughn CHL Team of the Week for the 2019-20 season based on individual performances from March 2-8.

Leading the group is Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Nick Robertson of the Peterborough Petes who wrapped up the week with 10 points (5G-5A) over three appearances. Standing atop the circuit with 55 goals, Robertson continued to fill the net over the past week, counting back-to-back multi-goal performances including Saturday’s 5-1 win over the Mississauga Steelheads in which he tallied twice en route to first-star recognition. For his efforts, Robertson was named the OHL ‘On the Run’ Player of the Week.

Also up front is 2020 NHL Draft hopeful William Dufour of the Drummondville Voltigeurs whose week totaled nine points (6G-3A) in a trio of contests. In posting back-to-back hat-tricks, Dufour’s best showing came in Saturday’s 8-2 road victory over the Saint John Sea Dogs in which he finished with a season high of five points and first-star honours. In recognition, Dufour was also named the Ultramar QMJHL Player of the Week.

Rounding out the forward ranks is Los Angeles Kings draft pick Akil Thomas of the Peterborough Petes who finished the week with nine points (4G-5A) through three games. Thomas’ best performance came Sunday against his former club in the Niagara IceDogs as he put up a career-high six-point effort to lead his squad to a 12-1 road win.

On the blue line, Winnipeg Jets prospect Declan Chisholm of the Peterborough Petes put up an impressive showing as he closed out the week with eight points (2G-6A) over three contests. Chisholm, who sits third among all OHL rearguards with 69 points on the season, continued to add to his totals as his week counted a four-point night in Thursday’s 8-0 win over the Hamilton Bulldogs in which he matched his regular-season high and was credited as the third star.

Partnering on the back end is New Jersey Devils first-round pick Ty Smith of the Spokane Chiefs who shined with seven points (2G-5A) in three games. Registering at least one point in all five of his most recent appearances, that stretch includes Friday’s 5-1 road win versus the Red Deer Rebels that saw Smith finish with one goal and three assists to help guide his team to victory.

In the blue paint, Minnesota Wild prospect Hunter Jones of the Peterborough Petes was nearly unbeatable across a pair of contests as he came away with a 2-0-0-0 showing while turning aside a combined 70 shots to close out the week with a 0.50 goals-against average and .986 save percentage. Facing the Hamilton Bulldogs on Thursday, Jones put up his best showing as he stopped 40 shots to notch his fourth shutout of the season and claim second-star honours in an 8-0 victory.

