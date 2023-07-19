Chiefs sign sixth-overall 2023 CHL Import Draft pick Lukas Kral

Spokane, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs announced Wednesday that forward Lukas Kral has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Kral was selected sixth overall by the Chiefs in this month’s CHL Import Draft.

“We are very excited to welcome Lukas and his family to the Spokane Chiefs organization,” Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. “He has an excellent combination of skating, skill and hockey sense. A very cerebral player who create as well as finish on scoring opportunities. We believe Lukas can be a key contributor to our team this season and look forward to watching his development over the next few years with us.”

Kral, a 5-foot-11 winger out of Prague, Czechia, spent the 2022-23 season with Mountfield HK U20 where he posted 30 points on 13 goals and 17 assists in 45 games played. The 17-year-old also represented Czechia at the 2022 World U17 Hockey Challenge, tacking on two goals and three assists in six games.

He joins recently signed 2023 draft class prospects F Brody Gillespie (1st-overall, U.S. Priority Draft), F Mathis Preston (3rd-overall, WHL Prospects Draft), G Carter Esler (22nd-overall, WHL Prospects Draft), D Kaden Allan (24th-overall, WHL Prospects Draft) and F Cohen Harris (47th overall, WHL Prospects Draft).