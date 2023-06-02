Chiefs sign goaltender Carter Esler to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Spokane, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs are proud to announce that goaltender prospect Carter Esler has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Esler was selected in the first round (22nd overall) of May’s WHL Prospects Draft — the highest goaltender selection by the Chiefs in franchise history.

General Manager Matt Bardsley commented, “We are excited to welcome Carter and his family to the Chiefs organization. Carter is a very composed, technical goaltender who provides a calmness and confidence in the net. He will display his athleticism when needed and has the ability to make the big save. Carter is very focused and driven to be the best and we are excited for his future in Spokane.”

“I am very honoured to be drafted and signed to such a great organization. I have heard nothing but great things about Spokane. All of the staff and players have been very welcoming and I’m excited to be a Spokane Chief.” Esler, a five-foot-nine netminder from Okotoks, Alberta, spent the 2022-23 season with the Okotoks Oilers U15 AAA where he posted a 2.98 GAA and a .925 SV% over 21 games in net (13-6-2). He stayed steady in the playoffs, going 7-1-1 and posting a 2.56 GAA and a .936 SV%, recording a shutout. Esler was also named a 2023 Alberta Cup All-Star last month after his team, Alberta Green, won the tournament. In 3 GP, he posted a GAA of 0.34 and SV% of .987, along with two shutouts.

Prior to that, Esler went 11-7-0 in the crease through 19 games in the 2021-22 season, posting a 2.73 GAA and a .918 SV% and adding on six more wins in the playoffs (2.26 GAA; .928 SV%).

He joins recently signed forwards Brody Gillespie (1st-overall, U.S. Draft) and Mathis Preston (3rd-overall, WHL Prospects Draft) as the Chiefs’ 2008-born prospects who have signed with the team since being drafted in May.

Esler is first eligible to join the Chiefs as a full-time player during the 2024-25 season and can play up to five games as an Affiliated Player in 2023-24.