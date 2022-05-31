Chiefs sign first-round selection Chase Harrington

Spokane, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs are proud to announce that prospect Chase Harrington has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement. From Prince George, B.C., Harrington was selected by the Chiefs in the first round (eighth-overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft earlier this month.

“I am very honoured to be a part of the Spokane Chiefs organization,” Harrington said Tuesday. “I’ve heard nothing but good things. I’d like to thank my family, friends, coaches, trainers, agency and anyone who has helped me get to this point. I’m excited for the future!”

“We are very excited that Chase and his family have decided that the Spokane Chiefs and the Western Hockey League is the place for him to continue his development on and off the ice,” Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. “Chase brings a high level of compete along with excellent speed, strong puck skills and a very good sense for the game. He can simply make players around him better.”

The 6-foot, 160-pound winger spent the 2021-22 season with Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep Green, where he piled up 50 points (32G-18A) in 29 games. He also played in five playoff games, posting 14 points on three goals and 11 assists.

Harrington also played with the Delta Hockey Academy U16 club, where he scored seven points (4G-3A) in six games, adding on six points (3G-3A) in three playoff games.

Earlier this month, Harrington competed in the 2022 World Youth Championships in Philadelphia with Western Canada Prime, posting five points (2G-3A) in seven games. His team finished fifth with five wins and two losses.

“We look forward to helping Chase achieve his goals along with his contributions to enable us to have team success,” Bardsley said.