Chiefs’ Parik named WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Spokane Chiefs goaltender Lukáš Parik has been named the WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week for the week ending March 15, 2020.

In his lone appearance of the week, the Los Angeles Kings prospect posted a 36-save shutout in a 3-0 win against the Kamloops Blazers Tuesday to maintain a 0.00 goals-against average and a 1.00 save percentage. Parik also became the ninth goaltender in WHL history to record a goal in a game, scoring an empty-net goal during the victory.

The victory extended the Chiefs’ winning streak to 10 games while boosting their overall record to 41-18-4-1 through 64 games, placing them third in the WHL’s U.S. Division.

During Tuesday’s win, Parik made 18 saves in the first period, seven in the second, and 11 in the third for the first shutout of his WHL career. Parik was named the first star of the game, first star of the night in the WHL, and the Canadian Hockey League’s Player of the night for his performance.

With his goal late in regulation, Parik became the first goaltender in WHL history to record a shutout and score a goal in the same game.

At the 2019 NHL Draft, the Kings chosen Parik in the third round, 87th overall. The Chiefs subsequently selected Parik 43rd overall at the 2019 CHL Import Draft.

The 19-year-old Parik is a 6-foot-4, 185-pound product of Neratovice, Czech Republic and has impressed during his rookie season. In 32 games, Parik has posted a 22-7-2-0 record, 2.73 GAA, 0.917 SV%, and one shutout.

WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

March 9 – March 15: Lukáš Parik, Spokane Chiefs

March 2 – March 8: Liam Hughes, Winnipeg ICE

February 24 – March 1: Mads Søgaard, Medicine Hat Tigers

February 17 – February 23: Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips

February 10 – February 16: Max Paddock, Prince Albert Raiders

February 3 – February 9: Ethan Anders, Red Deer Rebels

January 27 – February 2: Max Paddock, Prince Albert Raiders

January 20 – January 26: Taylor Gauthier, Prince George Cougars

January 13 – January 19: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 6 – January 12: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

December 30 – January 5: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 23 – December 29: Max Paddock, Regina Pats

December 9 – December 15: Sebastian Cossa, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2 – December 8: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

November 25 – December 1: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 18 – November 24: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 11 – November 17: David Tendeck, Vancouver Giants

November 4 – November 10: Trent Miner, Vancouver Giants

October 28 – November 3: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

October 21 – October 27: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

October 14 – October 20: Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers

October 7 – October 13: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

September 30 – October 6: Ethan Anders, Red Deer Rebels

September 23 – September 29: Beck Warm, Tri-City Americans

September 20 – September 22: Roddy Ross, Seattle Thunderbirds

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.