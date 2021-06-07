Chiefs captain Zummack wins Brad Hornung Trophy as 2020-21 WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Spokane Chiefs captain Eli Zummack (Kelowna, B.C.) has won the Brad Hornung Trophy as WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player presented by Real Canadian Superstore.

The 21-year-old finished second in Chiefs scoring with 22 points (9G-13A), leading the team in assists and short-handed goals (two), all while registering only four minutes in penalties.

The 5-foot-9, 178-pound forward totalled 13 points (5G-8A) during a six-game point streak from April 4 through April 14, 2021, highlighted by a four-point game April 13, 2021. Zummack added a second four-point effort April 28, 2021, his second multi-goal game of the 2020-21 WHL season.

Zummack is the second U.S. Division skater in as many seasons to win the Brad Hornung Trophy, after Carolina Hurricanes prospect Seth Jarvis (Portland Winterhawks) claimed the award during the 2019-20 campaign. Overall, Zummack becomes the fourth Chief to win the Brad Hornung Trophy, following in the footsteps of forwards Tyler Johnson (2010-11), Steve Junker (1991-92) and Pat Falloon (1990-91).

Zummack has totalled 239 points (70G-169A) in 254 WHL regular season games, adding 19 more points (6G-13A) in 22 playoff appearances. He graduates from the WHL having spent his entire career with the Chiefs, who originally selected the Kelowna, B.C. product in the second round, 36th overall, in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft.

Noted for his talent, desire and sportsmanlike attitude, Brad Hornung is revered in Western Canadian hockey circles. The Brad Hornung Trophy for Most Sportsmanlike Player is awarded annually to the player that best combines those same attributes.

A rising star for the Regina Pats, Hornung’s career was cut short after the forward was paralyzed from the waist down following a hit in a game on March 1, 1987.

Since then, Hornung’s courageous attitude and inspirational message of perseverance has kept his connection with the game of hockey strong. A former amateur scout for the Chicago Blackhawks, Hornung has become a staple in hockey rinks throughout Saskatchewan. His No. 8 jersey has been retired by the Pats.

Winners of the Brad Hornung Trophy / WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player Award (since 2001)

2020-21 – Eli Zummack, Spokane Chiefs

2019-20 – Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks

2018-19 – Justin Almeida, Moose Jaw Warriors *

2017-18 – Aleksi Heponiemi, Swift Current Broncos *

2016-17 – Tyler Steenbergen, Swift Current Broncos

2015-16 – Tyler Soy, Victoria Royals

2014-15 – Rourke Chartier, Kelowna Rockets *

2013-14 – Sam Reinhart, Kootenay ICE *

2012-13 – Dylan Wruck, Edmonton Oil Kings

2011-12 – Mark Stone, Brandon Wheat Kings

2010-11 – Tyler Johnson, Spokane Chiefs

2009-10 – Jason Bast, Moose Jaw Warriors *

2008-09 – Tyler Ennis, Medicine Hat Tigers

2007-08 – Tyler Ennis, Medicine Hat Tigers

2006-07 – Aaron Gagnon, Seattle Thunderbirds

2005-06 – Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers *

2004-05 – Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers

2003-04 – Nigel Dawes, Kootenay ICE

2002-03 – Boyd Gordon, Red Deer Rebels

2001-02 – Ian White, Swift Current Broncos

2000-01 – Matt Kinch, Calgary Hitmen

* Denotes CHL Sportsman of the Year recipient

