Chiefs’ Beckman named WHL On the Run Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Spokane Chiefs forward Adam Beckman has been named the WHL On the Run Player of the Week for the week ending February 2, 2020.

Beckman, a prospect of the Minnesota Wild, recorded seven points (2G-5A) and a plus-one rating as the Chiefs won two of their three games during the week. With a 27-17-4-1 record, the Chiefs rank third in the WHL’s U.S. Division.

After recording an assist in Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to the Kamloops Blazers, Beckman posted a goal as part of a four-point game in a 7-3 win against the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place Friday. Opening up the home-and-home set, Beckman scored Spokane’s fourth goal of the game while assisting on their first, fifth, and seventh goals as well. His efforts earned him the first star of the game as well as the second star of the night in the WHL.

Returning home to host the Rockets Saturday, Beckman recorded a goal and an assist in a 6-0 win. Beckman scored Spokane’s second goal of the game and earned an assist on their fourth goal as well.

The seven-point week gives Beckman 78 points (36G-42A) in 48 games, including 12 power-play goals, one short-handed goal and five game-winning goals. He currently leads the WHL in goals and points while ranking fourth in assists.

A 6-foot-1, 174-pound product of Saskatoon, Sask., Beckman has recorded 140 points (68G-72A) in 117 WHL regular season games, including 20 power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and seven game-winning goals. He’s also recorded 12 points (8G-4A) in 15 WHL playoff games, including three power-play goals and two game-winning goals.

The 19-year-old Beckman was chosen in the third round, 75th overall, by the Wild at the 2019 NHL Draft. Beckman was selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round, 96th overall, of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

The Chiefs will take to the road for their next game, facing the Portland Winterhawks at the Moda Centre on Tuesday, February 4 (7 p.m. PT).

