Chiefs acquire veteran forward Roulette from Blades

The Spokane Chiefs have acquired forward Conner Roulette from the Saskatoon Blades in exchange for a pair of future WHL Prospects Draft picks.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Wednesday afternoon. In return, Saskatoon receives a second-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft and a third-round pick in 2027.

Roulette, from Winnipeg, Man., collected 62 points in his lone season with the Blades, matching his career best with 24 goals while also adding seven post-season points (3G-4A) as the Club reached the Eastern Conference Championship for the first time since 1994.

“We are excited to add an offensive player like Conner. He possesses a nice skillset of playmaking and finishing abilities which will be a nice addition to our team,” said Chiefs general manager Matt Bardsley.

“Conner also brings 43 games of playoff experience which will be very important to our team, as our goal is to not only make the playoffs, but to advance as far as possible. We would like to welcome Conner and his family to the Chiefs organization.”

He began his WHL career with the Seattle Thunderbirds, compiling 117 points over three full seasons after being selected in the second round of the 2018 WHL Draft.

With Seattle, Roulette was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars and also helped the Thunderbirds reach the 2022 WHL Championship Series.

Internationally, Roulette won a gold medal with Canada at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in Texas.

