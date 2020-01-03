Chiefs acquire James Porter Jr. from Warriors

This morning, the Moose Jaw Warriors and Spokane Chiefs came together to complete a trade. In the deal, the Chiefs have acquired 19-year-old goaltender James Porter Jr from the Warriors in exchange for an eighth-round pick at the 2021 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

Porter Jr, the 5-foot-10, 171-pound product of Bonners Ferry, Idaho., has spent this season with the Vernon Vipers in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) starting nine games for the team. His record in the nine games is 3-6-0-0 with a goals-against average of 2.59 and a save percentage of 0.922 and one shutout.

Before playing with the the Vipers, Porter Jr spent two seasons with the Kelowna Rockets amassing a record of 30-22-7-2 in 73 starts for the team while posting a GAA of 3.29 0.897 SV% and four shutouts. While with the Rockets, the right-catching goaltender also played in four WHL Playoff games in 2018.

Porter Jr was selected in the seventh round, 153rd-overall, at the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft by the Rockets.

The Spokane Chiefs next game is on Friday, January 3 (7:05 p.m. PT) hosting the Portland Winterhawks.