Chiefs acquire forward Streek in deal with Blades
The Spokane Chiefs have added forward depth in a Thursday deal with the Saskatoon Blades.
Spokane acquired 17-year-old forward Carter Streek from Saskatoon in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.
Streek, a product of Kamloops, B.C., joins the Chiefs after playing in six games this season with the Blades.
“With all of our long-term injuries up front, Carter will be a nice addition,” said Spokane general manager Scott Carter. “We are excited to have him join us and looking forward to him being a Chief.”
Streek was originally selected by the Portland Winterhawks in the fourth round of the 2019 WHL Draft. He has made a total of 21 WHL regular season appearances, all with Saskatoon.
TRADE | The Chiefs have acquired F Carter Streek from Saskatoon Blades.
Streek (04) was originally a 4th Round (80th overall) pick in the 2019 WHL Draft (POR).
Welcome to Spokane, Carter!
TRADE ALERT
We've acquired a 7th round pick from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for Carter Streek.
