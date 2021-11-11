MENU
November 11, 2021

Chiefs acquire forward Streek in deal with Blades

The Spokane Chiefs have added forward depth in a Thursday deal with the Saskatoon Blades.

Spokane acquired 17-year-old forward Carter Streek from Saskatoon in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Streek, a product of Kamloops, B.C., joins the Chiefs after playing in six games this season with the Blades.

“With all of our long-term injuries up front, Carter will be a nice addition,” said Spokane general manager Scott Carter. “We are excited to have him join us and looking forward to him being a Chief.”

Streek was originally selected by the Portland Winterhawks in the fourth round of the 2019 WHL Draft. He has made a total of 21 WHL regular season appearances, all with Saskatoon.

