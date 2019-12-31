Centazzo, Paddock, & Christiansen named to Vaughn CHL Team of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the 14th edition of the Vaughn CHL Team of the Week for the 2019-20 season based on individual performances from Dec. 16-29. This week’s edition features three players from the Western Hockey League.

Leading the forward ranks is Ottawa 67’s veteran left-wing Joseph Garreffa who notched 10 points counting one goal and nine assists across his past three showings. Garreffa’s top performance came in Sunday’s 6-1 victory over the Peterborough Petes as he tallied four assists, marking the fourth time this season he has recorded a four-point game. Garreffa, who was recognized as the game’s second star, was later honoured as the OHL ‘On the Run’ Player of the Week.

Also up front is Florida Panthers prospect Cole Schwindt of the Mississauga Steelheads who tallied nine points counting six goals and three assists in his past four appearances. Against the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday, Schwindt scored four points including his first career hat-trick en route to a 6-3 road win and first-star recognition.

Rounding out the forward ranks is Kamloops Blazers fourth-year left-wing Orrin Centazzo who impressed with seven points (3G-4A) in two outings. Against the Kelowna Rockets on Friday, Centazzo matched a season high of four points as he finished with one goal and three assists, factoring in on each tally in the 4-0 road victory. For his efforts, Centazzo was named the WHL On the Run Player of the Week.

On the back end, Ottawa 67’s rearguard Noel Hoefenmayer joins the Vaughn CHL Team of the Week for the fourth time this season following three games in which he notched seven points counting three goals and four assists. Currently riding a six-game point streak, that stretch includes a Dec. 20 contest versus the Oshawa Generals in which Hoefenmayer registered two goals and one assist for three points, with both tallies coming in a span of 101 seconds in the second period of the 5-4 overtime victory.

Partnering on the blue line is Everett Silvertips veteran defenceman Jake Christiansen whose past three appearances total six points (2G-4A). Against the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday, Christiansen recorded one goal and two assists in the 7-5 road victory. Since making his season debut in early December, Christiansen has impressed in recording 17 points (7G-10A) across 10 appearances.

Between the pipes, Regina Pats veteran netminder Max Paddock continues to put together a solid season after winning his past two appearances in which he combined for 58 saves while owning a 1.00 goals-against average and .967 save percentage. Paddock’s top showing came against the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday as he stopped all 30 shots in the 5-0 final that saw him earn his second shutout of the season in addition to first-star recognition. For his efforts, Paddock was also honoured as the WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week.

