Celebrating the women of the WHL on International Women’s Day

Across the entire Western Hockey League, there are countless women who make an immeasurable impact, day in and day out, whether on the business side of the operations or within hockey operations.

In the WHL Office, we are incredibly privileged to have an amazing contingent of women who continually push the boundaries and establish exceptional standards, ensuring the WHL continues to serve as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players.

On International Women’s Day 2021, we thank each of these inspiring women for all they do to make the WHL what it is and we ask you to join us in celebrating them – not only today, but every day and with every new accomplishment.



Yvonne Bergmann – WHL Vice President, Business

Serving as the WHL’s fearless business leader for nearly 20 years, Yvonne Bergmann has played a vital role in the continuous elevation of the WHL brand. Her depth of knowledges spans across marketing, finance, administration, event management and hockey, and she continually challenges each and every staff member to be the best they can be, while providing them with the support and necessities required to succeed.

Stacy Baker – Director, Finance

Balancing the books in a world with 22 Club teams isn’t an easy task and yet, year after year, Stacy Baker continues to deliver. From making sure the bills get paid and the expense reports get filed, to maintaining a healthy cash flow, Stacy provides a quiet source of stability for the WHL. We also hear she does a mean rendition of “These Boots Are Made For Walking.”

Alyson Chambers – Account Executive

For over 10 years, Alyson Chambers has been at the heart of it all in the WHL’s marketing department. With exceptional attention to detail and a penchant for accountability, she expects nothing short of the best, whether that be from her colleagues in the WHL Office or around the WHL’s 22 Club markets. Her expertise in delivering WHL events has resulted in celebrated WHL Awards banquets and WHL Drafts, and flawless WHL Championship presentations.

Hannah Nordman – Manager, Video Services

A relative newcomer to the WHL Office, Hannah Nordman has done nothing but push new boundaries as the backbone for WHL Video over the past two years. Not only does Hannah have the ability to pull on your heartstrings with a dramatic, spine-chilling video full of emotion, she flip the switch and execute on exciting hockey content, around the clock. In digital world with ever increasing demands in the area of video, Hannah ensures we can provide fans with exciting video content seven days a week.

Please join us in celebrating the all-important roles these amazing women play in making the WHL an ongoing success.