Celebrate Mother’s Day with the Western Hockey League

Just in time for Mother’s Day, the WHL is pleased to present a WHL-themed set of colouring cards inspired by all the wonderful mothers and billet moms out there making incredible sacrifices to help the little hockey player in all of us chase our dreams, no matter what those aspirations might be.

CLICK HERE for a printable version of the WHL Mother’s Day cards.

After you’ve coloured your WHL-themed Mother’s Day masterpiece, share your artistry with us on social media by tagging @TheWHL on Twitter, @westernhockeyleague on Instagram, or send it to us directly via Facebook Messenger. Be sure to include a loving message for your mother, or any other special lady in your life.

Not only will we re-share some of our favourites in celebration of mothers and billet moms this Sunday, May 10, a few lucky individuals will be selected as winners of a WHL prize pack.

To all the wonderful women out there who continue to amaze us day in and day out – happy Mother’s Day from all of us at the Western Hockey League.