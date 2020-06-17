Celebrate Father’s Day with the Western Hockey League

Celebrate Father’s Day with a WHL-themed activity booklet! Filled with colouring pages, matching games, a word scramble, crossword and word search puzzle, the booklet is suitable for all ages to fill out with and/or for their hockey dad or billet dad!

CLICK HERE for a printable version of the WHL Father’s Day Activity Booklet.

After you’ve filled out the WHL Father’s Day Activity Booklet, share your work with us on social media by tagging @TheWHL on Twitter, @westernhockeyleague on Instagram or send it to us directly via Facebook Messenger. Be sure to include a loving message for your dad or any other special father-figure in your life.

To all the wonderful fathers out there who continue to inspire our players, staff and everyone beyond the rink – happy Father’s Day from all of us at the Western Hockey League.