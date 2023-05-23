Carels signs WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Prince George Cougars

Prince George, B.C. – The Prince George Cougars have signed defenceman Carson Carels to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Carels was the Cougars’ first-round selection (15th overall) in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

The product of Cypress River, Man. spent the 2022-23 season with the Pilot Mound Academy U15 Prep Team of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL), posting 32 (10G-22A) points in 20 games. In four playoff game, he compiled 12 points (3G-9A).

“It is really exciting to sign Carson,” said Cougars Director of Scouting Bob Simmonds. “Carson is a tremendous person and comes from a great family and checks all our boxes.

“He has all the makings to be an outstanding defenceman in the Western Hockey League and we cannot wait to see him at camp in the fall.”