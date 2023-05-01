Capitals prospect Suzdalev named WHL Rookie of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats forward Alexander Suzdalev has been named the WHL Rookie of the Month for the month of April.

He led all first-year skaters over the month of April with nine points (3G-6A) over his six games played.

Suzdalev, who hails from Khabarovsk, Russia but competes internationally for Sweden, collected three multi-point games in April including a two-goal performance April 8 versus the Saskatoon Blades.

He finished the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien with 10 points (3G-7A) from seven contests after completing the 2022-23 Regular Season with 86 points (38G-48A).

Suzdalev was previously named the WHL Rookie of the Month for December 2022 and February 2023.

He was originally selected by Regina in the second round of the 2021 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft and was a third-round selection by the Washington Capitals in the 2022 NHL Draft.