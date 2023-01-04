Capitals prospect Suzdalev named WHL Rookie of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats forward Alexander Suzdalev has been named the WHL Rookie of the Month for the month of December.

The Washington Capitals prospect collected 17 points (6G-11A) with the Pats in December, earning points in all but one of his 10 appearances.

The product of Khabarovsk, Russia, who competes internationally for Sweden, enjoyed six multi-point efforts for Regina this past month, a total which included three-point nights December 4 at Edmonton and December 30 at Prince Albert.

He recorded his fifth multi-goal game of the season with two tallies December 16 at Moose Jaw.

The 6-foot-3, 171-pound forward leads all WHL rookies with 21 goals and 47 points from 35 games played this season; his 12 power-play goals and 24 power-play points are also first among first-year WHL players.

Suzdalev was originally selected by the Pats in the second round of the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

He was a third-round selection by the Washington Capitals in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Alexander Suzdalev and the Regina Pats are next in action Wednesday, January 4 when they pay a visit to the Brandon Wheat Kings (7:00 p.m. CT, Westoba Place).

