Canadian Hockey League selects Verizon Media Platform as streaming partner

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian Hockey League has selected the Verizon Media Platform to deliver a high-quality streaming experience across an expanded range of devices for fans from coast to coast.

Verizon Media’s innovative streaming service offers increased audience engagement through expanded distribution in addition to a best-in-class user experience that allows CHL fans to stay better connected during unprecedented times. The Western Hockey League will be first to debut the new streaming service when its Alberta-based clubs Return to Play on February 26.

“Working with Verizon Media exemplifies our commitment to providing our fans with the best possible viewing experience,” said CHL President Dan MacKenzie. “We are ensuring our fans can enjoy seamless, high-quality streams at home from any platform or device. Verizon Media’s expertise and technology are renowned in the world of live sports and will play an important role in our success.”

More information will become available as details around the 2020-21 CHL season continue to be finalized.