Canadian Hockey League Selects Sportradar for Multi-Year Integrity Support

NEW YORK, NY and TORONTO, Canada – January 13, 2022 – Sportradar Integrity Services, a global supplier of sports integrity solutions and a division of Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD), and the Canadian Hockey League, the world’s largest development hockey league and top supplier to the National Hockey League (NHL), today announced a multi-year education and bet monitoring services agreement. This new relationship increases Sportradar Integrity Services’ portfolio of ice hockey partners to nine different leagues and federations around the world and strengthens its leadership position across North American sports leagues.

For the duration of the partnership, the three CHL member leagues – the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League – will be monitored by Sportradar Integrity Services through its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS), an advanced and proven bet monitoring system that has been independently assessed and verified by recognized experts in the field of sports betting and integrity.

“By engaging Sportradar, a leader in providing integrity services, the CHL is putting itself in a strong position to protect the integrity of their competitions as well as educate and inform all their key stakeholders about potential risks within a sports betting environment,” said Andy Cunningham, Director, Global Partnerships, Sportradar Integrity Services. “As new sports betting markets open up across North America, we look forward to supporting the CHL through our best-in-class products and services.”

“The CHL is committed to continuing the education of our players and the integrity of the game they play,” said Dan MacKenzie, President, Canadian Hockey League. “We are excited to sign this agreement with Sportradar Integrity Services. The provision of their bet monitoring and education services will only further strengthen our current integrity measures. The CHL is fully committed to protecting all of our league-wide stakeholders from the threat of match-fixing, and Sportradar’s eLearning tutorial will be integral to ensure they are fully equipped with the necessary knowledge and understanding of how best to recognize and react to integrity threats.”

In addition to its UFDS, Sportradar Integrity Services will also provide an integrity audit to the CHL, and Sportradar’s Intelligence and Investigation team will be available throughout the agreement, to assist investigations into any potential integrity threats. Furthermore, as sports betting regulation continues to expand throughout Canada, teams, players – including juniors at the start of their career – and other key CHL staff and stakeholders will be educated on the importance of integrity via an eLearning tutorial program, which will be rolled out and made available in multiple languages.

Sportradar Integrity Services features a global team of qualified integrity experts who deliver analysis on irregular betting patterns with any suspicious matches subsequently reported to partners, providing essential visibility into the global match-fixing landscape. During 2021, Sportradar Integrity Services detected 900 suspicious matches across global sport, and more than 6,600 suspicious matches have been witnessed across the past 16 years.

To learn more about Sportradar Integrity Services, please visit https://integrity.sportradar.com/