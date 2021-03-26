Canadian Hockey League & Real Canadian Superstore launch Design a Jersey Contest

Like their favourite on-ice stars, it is time for junior hockey fans to show their creativity.

In partnership with Real Canadian Superstore, the Canadian Hockey League is inviting fans from 25 different markets to design a jersey to be worn during the 2021-22 season. Fans aged 16 and younger are invited to share their design at chlleaveyourmark.ca, with entries eligible from March 25 through May 6.

“It has been difficult this season for CHL fans to connect with their favourite teams during the pandemic given the health restrictions around attending games,” said CHL President Dan MacKenzie. “We are very excited to partner with Real Canadian Superstore to both give fans the chance to get creative and rethink the jerseys of their favourite clubs and also to support PC Children’s Charity. This is a real win-win program.”

One grand prize will be chosen in each participating market, with the winning design produced into a jersey to be worn in one home game during the upcoming season. The jerseys will then be sold in auction, with proceeds supporting President’s Choice Children’s Charity. Winners will also receive a Zoom call this season with a player from their home team. Additionally, two contest entrants will be chosen each week and will be selected to win 200,000 PC Points for their families and a CHL prize pack!

“The ‘Design a Jersey’ contest is an opportunity for our stores to connect with their communities in a new and exciting way,” said Vice-President of Real Canadian Superstore Operations – ON, MB, SK, Jonathan Carroll. “Fans across the country want to keep the spirit of hockey alive during what has been an unusual year, and our stores are here to help with that. In the end, we will provide even more support to PC Children’s Charity through the auctioning off of these unique jerseys.”

Fans are invited to follow along on social media at #CHLLeaveYourMark on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Participating Markets: Barrie, Brandon, Calgary, Edmonton, Hamilton, Kamloops, Kitchener, Lethbridge, London, Medicine Hat, Mississauga, Moose Jaw, Niagara, Oshawa, Ottawa, Peterborough, Prince Albert, Prince George, Red Deer, Regina, Sarnia, Saskatoon, Sudbury, Windsor, Winnipeg