Canadian Hockey League & Purolator launch Tackle Hunger Contest

Toronto, Ont. – The Canadian Hockey League and Purolator are teaming up to deliver a better tomorrow.

Beginning April 26, the Canadian Hockey League is collaborating with Purolator to launch the Tackle Hunger Contest, with fans across nine provinces and three territories invited to help support a neighbour in need.

Fans can purchase contest entry tickets at tacklehungercontest.ca until May 16, when a $25,000 grand prize will be awarded to one lucky participant. Early bird and secondary prizing also includes eight select Canada Russia Series autographed jerseys, four select CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game autographed jerseys, and one select 2020 World Junior Championship autographed jersey, in addition to a $1,000 prepaid Vanilla VISA® gift card.

“The Canadian Hockey League is proud to work with Purolator to offer our fans a chance to win amazing prizes while supporting the Purolator Tackle Hunger program,” said CHL President Dan MacKenzie. “As two strong Canadian brands that are rooted in supporting local communities, the Tackle Hunger Contest demonstrates the benefits of partnership in these trying times.”

Contest tickets are available as 10 entries for $10, 60 entries for $18 – honouring the 60th anniversary of Purolator and the 18th year of the Purolator Tackle Hunger program – as well as 200 entries for $40. All proceeds will be donated to Food Banks Canada’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Fans are also encouraged to follow along on social media at #TackleHungerContest.

“More than ever, Canada’s food banks are in dire need of support and this initiative is a great opportunity for CHL fans to help others in their communities,” said Purolator Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Marketing, Ramsey Mansour. “We’re so proud of our people and partnerships that make the Purolator Tackle Hunger program a success. Working together, we can make a difference.”

Launched in 2003, the employee-led Purolator Tackle Hunger® program has helped deliver more than 16 million pounds of food to families across Canada.

About Canadian Hockey League

The Canadian Hockey League is the world’s largest development hockey league with 52 Canadian and eight American teams participating in the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League. The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League and U SPORTS than any other league.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider in Canada. Celebrating 60 years of delivering its customers’ promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and works closely with its employees, partners, agents, customers and food banks across Canada to collect donations and help raise awareness about the issue of hunger in Canada. Since its inception in 2003, the Purolator Tackle Hunger® program has helped deliver the equivalent of more than 16 million pounds of food to food banks across Canada.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.