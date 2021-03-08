Canadian Hockey League celebrates International Women’s Day

On March 8th 2021, International Women’s Day is a global day in which we celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women across the world. In efforts to recognize women across the country and within our own hockey community, the CHL is proud to highlight women’s contributions from across the league for their inspiring leadership, progress, and achievements made on and off the ice. Our goal is to celebrate women across our league and inspire a future generation of female leaders for years to come.

Carla Graansma

Manager, National Events | Canadian Hockey League

Carla Graansma has 7+ years of experience working in the hockey industry and is currently the Manager, National Events with the CHL. As Manager, National Events, Carla manages the logistics and operations for the CIBC Canada Russia Series, Kubota Top Prospects Game, and the Memorial Cup presented by Kia. As a strong believer that the power of sport can unite a community, Carla strives to create positive and lasting memories for all participants and fans.

Courtney Schriver-Richard

General Manager, Business Operations | Cape Breton Eagles Hockey Club, QMJHL

As the General Manager of Business Operations, Courtney is responsible for the overall management of the Cape Breton Eagles Business. This includes sales, marketing, finance, public relations, in-game experience, sponsorship, etc. and really has no limits in between. As is the case with a lot of CHL clubs, the scope of work that comes with the role is extremely broad. If you’d ask Courtney, she’d explain, “I don’t think it matters what your job title is within our organization, we all do whatever it takes to get the job done. At the end of the day we are our own team and we succeed and fail as a group – and just like the team on the ice, our goal is to bring a Memorial Cup to Cape Breton.”

Natacha Llorens

Directrice des services aux joueurs | Ligue de hockey junior majeur du Quebec (QMJHL)

Natacha Llorens est directrice des services aux joueurs depuis 12 ans à la LHJMQ. Elle a plusieurs responsabilités afin d’assurer un encadrement adéquat aux joueurs dans différentes sphères de leur vie tout en faisant respecter les politiques et les règlements en place. Elle est constamment à la recherche de nouveaux partenariats et de nouvelles stratégies pour améliorer le bien-être des joueurs et la qualité de l’encadrement de la ligue. Elle développe des outils et travaille en concertation avec plusieurs experts afin de mieux sensibiliser les joueurs et membres du personnel des équipes sur différents sujets et problématiques auxquels ils sont confrontés. Elle est également présente pour les conseiller, les aider ou les référer vers les bonnes ressources. La confidentialité de plusieurs de ses dossiers la fait souvent travailler dans l’ombre de ses collègues mais son travail n’en est pour autant moins important.

Marie-Pierre Simard

Gouverneure | Armada de Blainville-Boisbriand, LHJMQ

Marie-Pierre Simard, avocate chevronnée et membre du barreau du Québec depuis 1997, a été nommée gouverneure de l’Armada de Blainville-Boisbriand en 2017. Représentant les propriétaires de l’équipe au sein de la LHJMQ, elle participe activement à la définition des grandes orientations de l’organisation en proposant une vision nouvelle sur les enjeux. Sa contribution est marquée par ses qualités de médiation et sa capacité à sensibiliser l’organisation à l’environnement juridique dans lequel elle évolue. Marie-Pierre est, à ce jour, la seule femme dans ces fonctions dans la LHJMQ et est source d’inspiration pour de nombreuses jeunes femmes et jeunes hommes impliqués dans le hockey junior au Québec et au Canada.

Sarah Jean Maher

Manager, Communications | Ontario Hockey League

Sarah Jean joined the Ontario Hockey League as Communications Manager in 2019. Her duties include written and visual content creation, maintenance of the League website and social platforms, elevating the profile of member club and player initiatives, assisting with internal communication tasks, and helping out with regular day-to-day game coverage.

Kiana Scott

Regional Scout | Erie Otters, OHL

Kiana Scott joined the Erie Otters’ hockey operations staff as a bantam scout in March 2020, becoming the first female scout in the OHL. Prior, Scott spent nearly two years in the International Scouting Service Mentorship Program observing and reporting on Major Bantam AAA, Minor Midget AAA, Major Midget AAA, Junior A, OJHL, and OHL summer showcases. As a Regional Scout, Kiana’s focus is the U15, identifying players preceding their OHL draft year. This identification gives our staff the opportunity to differentiate which players to focus on early and not be consumed with players who don’t fit our criteria.

Peggy Chapman

Senior Director, Operations | Hamilton Bulldogs, OHL

As Senior Director of Operations, Peggy focuses on making sure the organization is functioning smoothly between all departments and reports to the President/General Manager. Peggy also manages the community relations and engagement roles for the Bulldogs and works closely with players and staff. Her key roles include supporting the players and billet families for “off ice” issues. She also holds the role of Executive Director of the Bulldogs’ Foundation, the team’s charitable arm, with a main focus on its school nutrition program for high-needs schools in Hamilton.

Lisa Hollenbeck

Senior Director, Hockey Operations | Portland Winterhawks, WHL

Lisa Hollenbeck joined the Portland Winterhawks in October 2011. As the Senior Director of Hockey Operations, she oversees the day-to-day logistics for the team. Now entering her tenth season in Portland, Hollenbeck is responsible for organizing the team schedule and travel arrangements, developing and monitoring the department budget, and managing team immigration among numerous other roles with the Winterhawks. Hollenbeck plays a pivotal role in organizing and operating team events such as the Neely Cup Training Camp and Parents Weekend. Hollenbeck also coordinates the Winterhawks’ schedule between three facilities in the Portland area. Prior to arriving in Portland, Hollenbeck worked four seasons in the ECHL and finished as the league’s Manager of Hockey Administration. She graduated with a Sports Management degree from Endicott College in Beverly, MA.

Angie Mercuri

Executive Director, Business Operations | Kamloops Blazers, WHL

Angie has worked for the Kamloops Blazers for 17 years as the Business Manager to start and eventually being named the Executive Director of Business Operations for the hockey club. Angie has been an integral part of the franchise as she manages many of the day-to-day operations including all of the financials. She has been the ‘go to’ person in the organization over her time and continues to lead the Business Operations. Angie was born and raised in Kamloops and along with her husband Mid have raised their three kids Victor, Julia and Emma in the city.

Anne-Marie Hamilton

Director, Marketing & Game Operations | Kelowna Rockets, WHL

For the Rockets Organization, Anne-Marie’s responsibilities cover a wide range of skill sets including Marketing, Sponsorship Sales, Group Sales. Managing all aspects of the Game Operations, Promotion Execution & Staff. Which includes creating and writing all PSA scripting, Video Ads and in Game Entertainment. Outside the arena she organizes all community, public relations and charitable events with sponsors and charitable organizations. Manager of the Rockets Alumni Foundation both events and administration.