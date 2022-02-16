Canadian Hockey League announces new dates for 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia

The Canadian Hockey League announced Wednesday new dates for the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia to be held in Saint John, N.B., beginning Monday, June 20 as the host Sea Dogs face off against the Ontario Hockey League playoff champion:

Mon., June 20 – Game 1: Saint John vs. OHL at 6 p.m. ET (TSN/RDS)

Tues., June 21 – Game 2: QMJHL vs. WHL at 6 p.m. ET (TSN/RDS)

Wed., June 22 – Game 3: Saint John vs. WHL at 6 p.m. ET (TSN/RDS)

Thurs., June 23 – Game 4: QMJHL vs. OHL at 6 p.m. ET (TSN/RDS)

Fri., June 24 – Game 5: WHL vs. OHL at 6 p.m. ET (TSN/RDS)

Sat., June 25 – Game 6: Saint John vs. QMJHL at 4 p.m. ET (TSN/RDS)

Sun., June 26 – Tie-Breaker, if necessary, at 4 p.m. ET (TSN/RDS)

Mon., June 27 – Semi-Final at 6 p.m. ET (TSN/RDS)

Wed., June 29 – Championship Final at 6 p.m. ET (TSN/RDS)

“Due to ongoing challenges related to the pandemic, we have moved forward the schedule for the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia with the assurance that it will allow all three of our member leagues to complete their regular season and playoff schedules and provide our fans with the highest level of competition,” said CHL President Dan MacKenzie. “We are excited to bring the best the CHL has to offer to Saint John and to crown a national champion for the first time in three years.”

With a majority of tickets to the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia already sold, fans who haven’t purchased are encouraged to act quickly online, by telephone at 506-657-1234, and at the Harbour Station box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday. Full tournament ticket packages counting all eight games plus an if necessary tie-breaker game are available in two tiers priced at $390 and $460 plus applicable taxes and fees.

Previously purchased ticket packages for the originally scheduled dates will automatically update. Fans with questions regarding their existing ticket packages can email (info@saintjohnseadogs.com) or call the Harbour Station box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday at 506-657-1234.

For more information on the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, visit chlmemorialcup.ca/faq.