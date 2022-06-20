Canadian Hockey League announces Memorial Cup rule modifications

The Canadian Hockey League announced today rule modifications ahead of the 2022 Memorial Cup held June 20-29 in Saint John, N.B.

The modifications include a new point system for the six-game round robin whereby teams will receive three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime win, and one point for an overtime loss.

Additionally, overtime in the round robin will be played in a 3-on-3 format in 20-minute periods until a winner is decided. Intermissions between the third period and overtime and each additional overtime period will be 15 minutes. There will be no TV timeouts during overtime although a quick scrape of the front of nets and benches will be done at the first stoppage after the 10-minute mark should the overtime continue.

As part of the 2022 Memorial Cup, the National Hockey League will be a key component to the event’s hockey operations, including the review and potential action involving all disciplinary matters, performance of all video review duties, and the assignment of on-ice referees by longtime NHL referee Dan O’Halloran.

The 2022 Memorial Cup begins Monday with a matchup between the Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton Bulldogs and the host Saint John Sea Dogs (4:00 p.m. MT, TD Station, TSN 1).

The WHL Champion Edmonton Oil Kings open their round-robin schedule Tuesday, June 21 versus the QMJHL champion Shawinigan Cataractes (4:00 p.m. MT, TD Station, TSN 1/5).