2022 WHL CHAMPIONS - EDMONTON OIL KINGS
June 20, 2022

Canadian Hockey League announces Memorial Cup rule modifications

The Canadian Hockey League announced today rule modifications ahead of the 2022 Memorial Cup held June 20-29 in Saint John, N.B.

The modifications include a new point system for the six-game round robin whereby teams will receive three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime win, and one point for an overtime loss.

Additionally, overtime in the round robin will be played in a 3-on-3 format in 20-minute periods until a winner is decided. Intermissions between the third period and overtime and each additional overtime period will be 15 minutes. There will be no TV timeouts during overtime although a quick scrape of the front of nets and benches will be done at the first stoppage after the 10-minute mark should the overtime continue.

As part of the 2022 Memorial Cup, the National Hockey League will be a key component to the event’s hockey operations, including the review and potential action involving all disciplinary matters, performance of all video review duties, and the assignment of on-ice referees by longtime NHL referee Dan O’Halloran.

The 2022 Memorial Cup begins Monday with a matchup between the Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton Bulldogs and the host Saint John Sea Dogs (4:00 p.m. MT, TD Station, TSN 1).

The WHL Champion Edmonton Oil Kings open their round-robin schedule Tuesday, June 21 versus the QMJHL champion Shawinigan Cataractes (4:00 p.m. MT, TD Station, TSN 1/5).

