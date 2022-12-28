Canadian Hockey League announces CHL TV Game of the Week schedule for second half of 2022-23

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the CHL TV Game of the Week broadcast schedule for the remainder of the 2022-23 regular season.

Featuring weekly matchups across the CHL made available to fans as ‘freeviews’, the CHL TV Game of the Week schedule includes 15 games through late March, beginning Friday, December 30 as the Kingston Frontenacs visit the Ottawa 67’s while the Prince Albert Raiders host the Regina Pats.

Other contests of note include February 10 featuring the Saskatoon Blades and the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia host Kamloops Blazers, March 4 counting the Cape Breton Eagles versus the Halifax Mooseheads led by QMJHL leading scorer Jordan Dumais, and March 5 featuring the Saginaw Spirit and the exceptional Michael Misa taking on the Frontenacs.

The CHL TV Game of the Week schedule will also feature three special game nights from the WHL as RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network. Complete with unique Nickelodeon-themed jerseys, these special game nights will generate funds in support of local children’s hospitals in Western Canada.

In all, the CHL TV Game of the Week broadcast schedule includes six matchups from the Ontario Hockey League, five from the Western Hockey League, and four from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Fans can tune in to the CHL TV Game of the Week via the CHL mobile app, available via the App Store and Google Play, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Additionally, fans can follow chl.ca for comprehensive game previews detailing must-watch players and on social media for live in-game coverage by following #CHLTVGOTW.

CHL TV Game of the Week Broadcast Schedule (Second Half of 2022-23)

Fri., Dec. 30 – Kingston Frontenacs at Ottawa 67’s – 2 p.m. ET

*Fri., Dec. 30 – Regina Pats at Prince Albert Raiders – 7 p.m. CT

Sat., Jan. 7 – Rimouski Oceanic at Moncton Wildcats – 7 p.m. AT

Thurs., Jan. 12 – Flint Firebirds at Barrie Colts – 7:30 p.m. ET

*Sat., Jan. 14 – Prince George Cougars at Swift Current Broncos – 7 p.m. CT

Sat., Jan. 21 – Peterborough Petes at Owen Sound Attack – 6:45 p.m. ET

Fri., Feb. 3 – Rimouski Oceanic at Cape Breton Eagles – 7 p.m. AT

Sun., Feb. 5 – Moose Jaw Warriors at Calgary Hitmen – 2 p.m. MT

*Fri., Feb. 10 – Saskatoon Blades at Kamloops Blazers – 7 p.m. PT

Sat., Mar. 4 – Cape Breton Eagles at Halifax Mooseheads – 7 p.m. AT

Sun., Mar. 5 – Saginaw Spirit at Kingston Frontenacs – 2 p.m. ET

Sun., Mar. 5 – Everett Silvertips at Portland Winterhawks – 5 p.m. PT

Sat., Mar. 18 – Guelph Storm at Erie Otters – 7 p.m. ET

Sat., Mar. 25 – Cape Breton Eagles at Moncton Wildcats – 4 p.m. AT

Sun., Mar. 26 – Sudbury Wolves at Soo Greyhounds – 2:07 p.m. ET

Games are subject to change.

* RE/MAX Game Night.