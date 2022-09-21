Canadian Hockey League announces CHL TV Game of the Week schedule

The Canadian Hockey League announced Tuesday the CHL TV Game of the Week broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 regular season.

Featuring weekly matchups across the CHL made available to fans as ‘freeviews’, the CHL TV Game of the Week schedule includes 15 games through the end of December, beginning Saturday, Sept. 24 as 2023 NHL Draft favourite Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats take on the Moose Jaw Warriors headlined by 2021-22 CHL Rookie of the Year and fellow 2023 NHL Draft prospect Brayden Yager.

A total of 10 WHL Clubs will be featured on the CHL TV Game of the Week schedule during the first half of the 2022-23 season.

In all, the first portion of the CHL TV Game of the Week broadcast schedule includes six matchups from the Ontario Hockey League, five from the Western Hockey League, and four from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Fans can tune in to the CHL TV Game of the Week via the CHL mobile app, available via the App Store and Google Play, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Additionally, fans can follow chl.ca for comprehensive game previews detailing must-watch players and on social media for live in-game coverage by following #CHLTVGOTW.

The remainder of the 2022-23 CHL TV Game of the Week broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date. For more information on the CHL TV Game of the Week broadcast schedule, visit chl.ca/gotw-schedule.

CHL TV Game of the Week Broadcast Schedule – WHL

Sat., Sept. 24 – Regina Pats at Moose Jaw Warriors – 7 p.m. MT

Tues., Oct. 11 – Kelowna Rockets at Victoria Royals – 7 p.m. PT

Tues., Nov. 1 – Tri-City Americans at Prince Albert Raiders – 7 p.m. MT

Wed., Nov. 23 – Vancouver Giants at Spokane Chiefs – 7 p.m. PT

Wed., Dec. 14 – Edmonton Oil Kings at Lethbridge Hurricanes – 7 p.m. MT

* Game times are subject to change.