Canada West Men’s Hockey Roundup – November 17, 2022

A busy weekend of Canada West men’s hockey action begins Friday, and with only three weekends of action remaining in the first half of the 2022-23 season, the stakes are high.

Conference leaders Alberta (10-1-1) host the UBC Thunderbirds (6-4-2) for a two-game set and a rematch of last spring’s Canada West Championship. Former Kootenay / Winnipeg ICE forward Jakin Smallwood leads the Golden Bears attack in his first season of U SPORTS hockey, sitting third in conference scoring with nine goals and 20 points.

On the other side, a pair of Tri-City Americans alumni pace the UBC attack. Forwards Sasha Mutala (3G-14A) and Sam Huo (5G-6A) sit 1-2 in team scoring, while ex-Seattle and Kelowna defenceman Jake Lee has chipped in with seven goals from the blue line.

The Calgary Dinos (9-3-0) hit the road this weekend for a pair of games versus the Trinity Western Spartans (1-10-1). Former Portland Winterhawks forward Jake Gricius is off to a hot start for Calgary with nine goals, while Lethbridge and Moose Jaw alumnus Carl Tetachuk has been solid in goal, posting a 7-2-0 record, 2.74 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in his maiden U SPORTS campaign, helping Calgary along to its current seven-game winning streak.

In Winnipeg, the Manitoba Bisons (4-8-0) host the MacEwan Griffins (6-6-0) this weekend. Manitoba’s offence is paced by Hurricanes, ICE and Rebels alumnus, and Oakbank, Man. product Brett Davis (6G-9A), while the Griffins are led in scoring by first-year defenceman, and former Brandon Wheat King and Regina Pat Neithan Salame (4G-7A).

The marquee matchup of the weekend might well take place in Calgary, where the third-place Mount Royal Cougars (8-2-2) host the Saskatchewan Huskies (8-2-1) for a pair of games Friday and Saturday.

Mount Royal boasts the nation’s scoring leader, and reigning Canada West WHL Grad of the Month Riley Sawchuk, whose 22 points are one more than teammate and 2022 Canada West Player of the Year Nolan Yaremko.

Despite playing in only seven contests so far this season, Huskies forward Jared Dmytriw leads the team in scoring with six goals and 12 points.

The WHL Alumni competing in Canada West men’s hockey are taking advantage of the WHL Scholarship program. Established on a league-wide basis in 1993-94, over 7,000 WHL Scholarships have been accessed, representing an investment of over $30 million by WHL Clubs. This season, WHL Clubs will contribute in excess of $2.5 million to the WHL graduates utilizing the WHL Scholarship.

CANADA WEST MEN’S HOCKEY STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L T PTS Alberta 12 10 1 1 21 Calgary 12 9 3 0 18 Mount Royal 12 8 2 2 18 Saskatchewan 11 8 2 1 17 UBC 12 6 4 2 14 MacEwan 12 6 6 0 12 Manitoba 12 4 8 0 8 Regina 11 1 9 1 3 Trinity Western 12 1 10 1 3

CANADA WEST MEN’S HOCKEY SCORING LEADERS (WHL ALUMNI)

NAME TEAM LAST WHL CLUB GP G A PTS Riley Sawchuk Mount Royal Edmonton 11 9 13 22 Nolan Yaremko Mount Royal Tri-City 12 6 15 21 Jakin Smallwood Alberta Winnipeg 12 9 11 20 Josh Prokop Alberta Calgary 12 7 10 17 Sasha Mutala UBC Tri-City 12 3 14 17

CANADA WEST MEN’S HOCKEY GOALTENDING LEADERS (WHL ALUMNI)