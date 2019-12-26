Canada tops United States to open World Juniors

Canada began their quest for gold at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship Thursday with a wild 6-4 win against the United States in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes, Canada scored three times in each of the second and third period to claim the victory. Western Hockey League talent combined for Canada’s third goal of the game as Kelowna Rockets captain Nolan Foote scored with assists going to Spokane Chiefs captain Ty Smith and Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Dylan Cozens.

“We talked to the guys about playing our game,” said Canada head coach Dale Hunter. “It was not easy, both power plays were working and it was just one of those games.

“Our guys showed great pride representing Canada and they battled back.”

Goals from Connor McMichael and Barrett Hayton featured for Canada to tie up the game in the middle period before Foote’s goal on the power play put Canada up 3-2. In the third, Hayton netted his second goal of the game followed by strikes from Alexis Lafreniere and Ty Dellandrea.

Nico Daws stopped 28 of 32 shots in the contest to earn the victory.

Up next for Canada is a contest against Russia on Saturday, December 28 (11:00 a.m. MT).

