Canada Life Centre to host ICE home games during 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien

Winnipeg, Man. – The Winnipeg ICE, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League and True North Sports + Entertainment, are pleased to announce all Winnipeg ICE home games during the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien will be played at Canada Life Centre in downtown Winnipeg.

“We would like to thank True North Sports + Entertainment for making Canada Life Centre available to host the WHL Championship,” said ICE President & General Manager Matt Cockell.

As previously announced, the schedule for the opening two games of the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien is:

Game 1: Friday, May 12, at 7:00 p.m. CT

Game 2: Saturday, May 13 at 6:00 p.m. CT

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, May 9 at 12:00 p.m. CT

Any fans that have already purchased tickets to the WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien will be receiving communication tomorrow on how to access your confirmed equivalent value seat at Canada Life Centre.

Winnipeg qualified for the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien by completing the first three rounds of the post-season with a 12-2 record. The ICE began its playoff journey with a four-game sweep of the Medicine Hat Tigers in the First Round before defeating the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Second Round.

Winnipeg then bested the Saskatoon Blades in four games during the 2023 WHL Eastern Conference Championship presented by Nutrien.

The ICE will meet the winner of the 2023 WHL Western Conference Championship Series presented by Nutrien currently being contested by the Kamloops Blazers and Seattle Thunderbirds. Seattle leads the best-of-seven series 3-2 entering Game 6 Monday evening in Kamloops.