Canada, Finland to meet for gold at 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

Edmonton, Alta. – Canada and Finland will meet in Saturday’s gold medal game at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Canada punched its ticket to the championship match with a 5-2 win versus Czechia in the first of two Friday semi-finals, while Finland’s Kasper Puutio, a former Swift Current Broncos and Everett Silvertips defenceman, scored the lone marker in a 1-0 victory versus Sweden.

It’s time for a Friday evening World Juniors Roundup!

Canada (5) vs. Czechia (2)

The Canadians earned their second win of the tournament against the Czechs, reaching the gold medal game with a 5-2 triumph Friday afternoon.

Canada took a 2-0 first-period lead, the second goal coming off the stick of Regina Pats forward, and 2023 NHL Draft prospect Connor Bedard. The product of North Vancouver, B.C. upped his tournament goal total to four with his first-period marker.

Connor Bedard's release!🤩 Canada leads 2-0 in the final minutes of the 1st. #WorldJuniors

Kamloops Blazers captain Logan Stankoven added his fourth goal of the tournament to give Canada a 3-0 lead 1:28 into the second period as part of a two-point effort.

Everett Silvertips defenceman Olen Zellweger had three assists Friday, giving him 10 points on the tournament, which leads all WHL players at the event.

Dylan Garand (Kamloops Blazers) turned aside 30 shots to win his fifth game in as many tries at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Everett Silvertips forward Michal Gut scored a third-period goal for the Czechs, while goaltender Tomas Suchanek (Tri-City Americans) made 22 saves over his 40 minutes of work.

Sweden (0) vs. Finland (1)

Kasper Puutio’s goal 5:18 into the second period stood up as the only marker in a low-scoring affair between Sweden and Finland.

With the victory, Finland reaches the gold medal game for the first time since winning the tournament in British Columbia in 2019.

Sweden will face Czechia Saturday with a bronze medal on the line. Sweden won bronze in the 2020 tournament, while the Czechs are seeking their first medal since they won bronze in 2005.

Sweden and Czechia have not faced each other at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. Canada, meanwhile, scored a 6-3 win over Finland August 15 in their preliminary round finale.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

Bronze Medal Game

Sweden vs. Czechia, 2:00 p.m. MT

Gold Medal Game

Canada vs. Finland, 6:00 p.m. MT