Canada doubles up Czechia to open 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

Edmonton, Alta. – Canada skated to a 6-3 triumph over Czechia to open the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Sunday night.

A wild six-goal first period saw Canada and Czechia score three goals apiece. After Mason McTavish (Peterborough, OHL) opened the scoring for Canada, a trio of WHL players found the back of the net for Czechia, with Michal Gut (Everett Silvertips), Pavel Novak (Kelowna Rockets) and Stanislav Svozil (Regina Pats) combining for three straight goals to give their nation a 3-1 advantage.

Canada responded with two quick goals, including the 3-3 tally courtesy Donovan Sebrango (OHL Alumni) on a play started by Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard, who registered an assist.

Penalty trouble for Czechia in the second period led to two goals for Canada, as the host team carried a 5-3 lead into the final 20 minutes of regulation.

Everett Silvertips defenceman Olen Zellweger was the first WHL player to find the back of the net, giving Canada a commanding 6-3 edge with 6:38 to go in the third period. Edmonton Oil Kings captain Jake Neighbours got in on the action, adding an assist on the play.

Between the pipes, Kamloops Blazers goaltender Dylan Garand earned the start and backstopped Canada to victory in its first game of the tournament.

Svozil was named Player of the Game for Czechia.

Next up for Canada, they take on Austria on Tuesday, December 28 at 5 p.m. MT.

Around the World Junior Championship – Sunday, December 26

Finland (3) vs. Germany (1) – Rogers Place (Edmonton)

Russia (3) vs. Sweden (6) – Peavey Mart Centrium (Red Deer)

USA vs. Slovakia – 7:30 p.m. MT at Peavey Mart Centrium