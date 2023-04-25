Canada advances to quarter-final round at 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship

Canada is through to the quarter-final round at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship after completing the round-robin portion of the tournament with three wins in four games.

The preliminary round concluded Tuesday afternoon in Basel and Porrentruy, Switzerland.

Led by Prince Albert Raiders head coach Jeff Truitt, the U18 Canadian squad completed their round-robin pool with wins over Germany, Slovakia and Czechia.

The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, Carson Bjarnason, was up to the challenge in the Alps, appearing in all four preliminary games for the Canadians. In his four starts, the Brandon Wheat Kings netminder collected three wins and one shutout.

Along with shutting down their international opponents, blueline patroller and 2023 NHL Draft prospect Lukas Dragicevic found his way to the scoresheet on several occasions in the round robin. Dragicevic, who also suited up for the U18 team in the 2022 tournament, recorded three points (2G-1A) in four contests, including goals in an 8-0 victory over Germany April 21 and Czechia April 25.

Meanwhile, Kelowna Rockets defenceman Caden Price and Vancouver Giants forward Ty Halaburda, equalled Dragicevic’s point total with three points of their own. Halaburda put up a goal and assist Tuesday versus Czechia, while Price chipped in Tuesday with a pair of helpers.

Riley Heidt, who joined the team after nine games with the Prince George Cougars in the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, also recorded an assist against Czechia.

Forwards Berkly Catton (Spokane Chiefs), and Andrew Cristall (Kelowna Rockets) each collected two points each in their four games played during the preliminary round, while forward Tanner Howe (Regina Pats) added an assist in the round-robin portion of the tournament.

In all, nine WHL players, seven of whom are ranked by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, are representing Canada at the tournament.

Canada’s hunt for the gold will continue Thursday, April 27, as they will take on Switzerland in their quarter-final match. The 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship will wrap up on Sunday, April 30.