Calgary Hitmen to host second annual One Ticket, One Tree game Friday

The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club will once again help the Alberta forest recovery process with their second annual One Ticket, One Tree game today, Friday, February 28 (7 p.m. MT) against the Brandon Wheat Kings at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

For each game day and group ticket sold to Friday’s game, the Hitmen will plant a tree for reforestation projects in the province.

This environmental initiative began last season with the Hitmen Go Green video series which saw Hitmen players in the community doing their part to reduce their ecological footprint and raising awareness to local environmental issues. It culminated with the inaugural One Ticket, One Tree game on March 8, 2019 where, with the help of fans, the Hitmen were able to plant 2,489 trees in Alberta.

“We applaud the Calgary Hitmen for making the environment and tree-planting a priority at such a critical time through their One Ticket, One Tree initiative and give credit to the team’s leadership, players and fans in helping us re-green spaces and communities here in Calgary and the rest of the province,” said Danielle St-Aubin, CEO of Tree Canada. “Our shared belief in the importance of trees ensures we are growing better communities and improving the lives of all Canadians for generations to come.”

All funds raised through the One Ticket, One Tree game will be gifted to Tree Canada to plant seedlings.

“As the Hitmen celebrate our 25th anniversary, it is very exciting for us to enter year two of the One Ticket, One Tree program,” said Rob Kerr, Assistant Manager of Business Operations. “It is more than just a game; it provides an opportunity to talk about the importance of reforestation and conservation. Last year, with Tree Canada and the help of our fans and supporters, we planted almost 2,500 trees and look forward to growing that number this year.”

Tickets to Friday’s game can be purchased at any Ticketmaster location or the Scotiabank Saddledome Box Office.