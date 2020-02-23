Calgary Hitmen clinch spot in 2020 #WHLPlayoffs

In their 25th year of existence, the Calgary Hitmen will be in the 2020 Western Hockey League Playoffs.

The Hitmen’s spot was confirmed by a 6-4 win against the Kamloops Blazers Saturday. With the results, the Hitmen have at least guaranteed themselves of at least one of the two Wild Card spots in the WHL’s Eastern Conference. They’re the fourth team from the WHL’s Central Division to clinch a spot in the 2020 WHL Playoffs.

Celebrating their silver anniversary, the Hitmen have iced a strong roster that is looking to claim their third WHL Championship in franchise history after ultimate triumphs in 1999 and 2010.

Time and time again, the Hitmen have been led offensively by captain and Ottawa Senators prospect Mark Kastelic. The Phoenix, Ariz. product has tallied 61 points (33G-28A) in 51 games to sit tied for the team scoring lead.

Also enjoying a strong season is Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Riley Stotts. The 20-year-old forward has put forth a career-best 61 points (23G-38A), setting a new high in goals as well.

A key part of the team has also been hometown product Orca Wiesblatt. Wiesblatt has posted a career-best 53 points (18G-35A) this season. Vancouver Canucks prospect Carson Focht has thrived with 50 points (30G-20A), reaching the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his WHL career too.

On the blue line, another Canucks prospect in Jett Woo has tallied 42 points (7G-35A) to lead the team’s offensive contributions from that area. The loss of Philadelphia Flyers prospect Egor Zamula to a season-ending injury was a tough pill to swallow, but the rise of 2020 NHL Draft prospect Luke Prokop and the steady veteran presence of Dakota Krebs have helped to keep the Hitmen at the top of their game.

Between the pipes, 2020 NHL Draft prospect Jack McNaughton and Brayden Peters have each thrived at points during the season. Peters holds a 15-11-2-0 record through 29 games with a 2.59 goals-against average, and a 0.907 save percentage. McNaughton meanwhile has posted a 17-7-1-1 record through a similar amount of games while maintaining a 3.14 GAA, 0.881 SV%, and one shutout.

Having concluded their B.C. Division road trip, the Hitmen will be in action next on home ice against the Winnipeg ICE on Thursday, February 27 (11 a.m. MT).

To date, the Portland Winterhawks, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Spokane Chiefs, Medicine Hat Tigers, Prince Albert Raiders and Hitmen have secured berths in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs.