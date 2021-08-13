Calgary Hitmen and Siksika Health Services sign Memorandum of Understanding

Calgary, Alta. – The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club and Siksika Health Services announced Thursday the two parties have signed a first of its kind Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The historic partnership commits to several working goals which will be carried out in the months and years ahead. Among the pillars is to address stereotypes and racism by advancing inclusion in our communities through the promotion of the Blackfoot culture, language and history. A second key component is to promote healthy lifestyles for all youth and to highlight the benefits of participation in sport.

“On behalf of the Calgary Hitmen organization I want to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to Chief Crowfoot, Tyler White and the entire Siksika Nation for the opportunity to partner and foster change, education and reconcili-action in our communities,” said Hitmen Vice President Mike Moore. “In the past few years we have started to build a strong foundation with our partnership by introducing initiatives including the Every Child Matters game. The signing of the MOU has been two years in the making and is monumental in adding strength and commitment to address racism in our communities, provide a platform for cultural education and utilize leadership and resources in the promotion of healthy lifestyles for all youth.”

“Thank you to the Calgary Hitmen for being true partners in reconcili-action,” commented Tyler White, CEO of Siksika Health Services. “We are continuously grateful for the support and encouragement that they have given Siksika Nation over the past couple of years.”

To commemorate the agreement, a ceremonial signing took place this morning at the Siksika Health and Wellness Centre which included an exchange of gifts.

Other highlights in the MOU include;

Using mentors, Hitmen players and alumni to encourage recruitment, participation and retention of young hockey players with an added focus of helping to grow other sports, recreation opportunities, and physical literacy.

Engage to the full extent Siksika Health Services expertise to promote healthy lifestyles and continue to work to understand and educate on harm reduction during the Opioid Crisis.

This agreement builds on the existing working relationship between the Hitmen, Siksika Nation and Siksika Health Services. Past highlights include the Every Child Matters game held on February 1, 2020 at Scotiabank Saddledome which promoted and celebrated the Blackfoot culture. The Every Child Matters game will now become an annual event as part of the MOU with the upcoming celebration to take place on Saturday, January 15, 2022 when the Hitmen host the Prince Albert Raiders.