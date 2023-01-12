Calgary Hitmen and Siksika Health Services announce details of Every Child Matters Game

Calgary, Alta. – The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club and Siksika Health Services held a press conference Wednesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome to announce the details of their third annual “Every Child Matters” hockey game. The game is set to take place on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

Opened with a prayer by Elder Clement Leather, CEO of Siksika Health Services Dr. Tyler White, and Calgary Hitmen Vice President and Governor Mike Moore took turns speaking to the message of this year’s event. Media and guests were then lead out to the ice where players were in full uniform, inclusive of the Every Child Matters jersey, pants and socks. The uniform reflects both the look and spirit of “Every Child Matters”, and was developed by local Indigenous artists, Jacob Alexis, and Richard Running Rabbit. Joining them on the ice was drumming group Sorrel Rider, as well as dancers. Special guests included Lucy Wright, a family member of Margaret Badboy, a Siksika Nation member who impacted hundreds of children through her dedication to teaching and to the preservation of Blackfoot culture and language. Her story will be highlighted leading up and during the Every Child Matters Game.

The game will be broadcast in Blackfoot on CJWE Windspeaker Radio. On the concourse, various partners will be present teaching Blackfoot culture and traditional Blackfoot cuisine will be available for purchase. In game presentation will include traditional dance as well as special video content.

This is the third annual “Every Child Matters” game presented by the Calgary Hitmen and Siksika Health Services, this year in partnership with the Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary, the Blackfoot Confederacy, First Nations Health Consortium, Okaki and Siksika Family Services. Other sponsors include TIU Canada, Challenge Industries Ltd., and LDI.

Together, the Calgary Hitmen and Siksika Health Services are working in partnership to address stereotypes and racism by advancing inclusion in our communities through the promotion of Indigenous culture, language and history, and promote healthy lifestyles for all youth by highlighting the benefits of participation in sport and physical literacy.

Tickets for the game can be purchased here.