Calgary Flames sign Thunderbirds forward Lucas Ciona

Seattle Thunderbirds forward Lucas Ciona has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames.

The NHL Club announced the signing Sunday.

Ciona, 19, is tied for the scoring lead among Thunderbirds skaters with 17 points (7G-10A) over nine games. The product of Edmonton, Alta. was originally selected by Calgary in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

He was recently named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending October 16, 2022 after collecting 11 points over a three-game span.

Originally selected by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the second round of the 2018 WHL Draft, Ciona has amassed 92 points (38G-54A) over 165 regular season and playoff games the the Club.

His Thunderbirds return to action Tuesday, November 1 when they host the Prince George Cougars (7:05 p.m. PT, accesso ShoWare Center).