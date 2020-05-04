Caden Brown signs WHL Standard Player Agreement with Prince George Cougars

Prince George, B.C. – The Prince George Cougars Hockey Club is pleased to announce 2005-born forward Caden Brown, the 17th-overall selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, has signed a Western Hockey League (WHL) Standard Player Agreement.

“Brown is an elite talent and signing him is critical for the future of our organization,” said Cougars’ Director of Scouting, Bob Simmonds. “He checks all the boxes, he’s highly skilled, a true competitor, and plays a hard, heavy game. It’s an exciting day for the Cougars.”

Brown played last season for Delta Hockey Academy Bantam Prep Green in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL). The Fort St. John, B.C. product captained his club and was third in team scoring and seventh overall in the CSSHL with 65 points (35G-30A) in 30 games. He guided his team to a first-place finish in the regular season and won the inaugural WHL U.S. Challenge Cup in February. In two seasons with Delta Hockey Academy at the Bantam Prep level, the 5-foot-9 forward compiled 95 points (50G-45A) in 60 games.

“It’s been a dream of mine to play in the WHL for longer than I can remember and signing with such a great organization like the Cougars makes it that much more special,” said Brown. “I can’t wait to get started on this journey.”

Brown is the second player from the Cougars’ 2020 WHL Bantam Draft Class to sign a WHL Standard Player Agreement and joins second overall pick Riley Heidt.