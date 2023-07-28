Buffalo Sabres sign Wild forward Zach Benson to entry-level contract

The Buffalo Sabres have signed Wenatchee Wild forward Zach Benson to a three-year, entry-level contract, the NHL Club announced Friday.

Benson, who led the Winnipeg ICE with 98 points (36G-62A) and a +68 rating during the 2022-23 WHL season, was selected 13th-overall by Buffalo in the 2023 NHL Draft.

His 98 points were third-most among WHL skaters during the 2022-23 regular season, while his plus-minus rating was second overall, and the highest among WHL forwards.

“We felt that this player has the upside that often you don’t get at that spot in the draft,” Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams told sabres.com. “The way the list was falling, we were starting to get pretty excited this player might be there for us. So, we’re excited to welcome Zach, and I guess we like Winnipeg kids.”