Broncos to host RE/MAX presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network Saturday

Swift Current, Sask. – The Swift Current Broncos, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, are pleased to announce that they will be hosting RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network on Saturday, January 14 against the Prince George Cougars. The longstanding corporate sponsorship with RE/MAX and the WHL is being extended for the next three seasons, and to celebrate the renewal of RE/MAX, the WHL unveiled a brand-new charitable initiative driven by RE/MAX, partnering with Paramount Global, the parent company of global kids & family brand Nickelodeon. This partnership is in support of Children’s Miracle Network – RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network.

Debuting in November 2022, RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network will bring to WHL arenas the fun, irreverent energy and characters of some of Nickelodeon’s most popular franchises, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, PAW Patrol (Produced by Spin Master Entertainment), and Blue’s Clues & You!, among others.

“RE/MAX is proud to continue our sponsorship of the WHL, and we are fortunate for this opportunity to continue our long-standing support for Children’s Miracle Network,” said Elton Ash, Executive Vice President of RE/MAX Canada. “Through initiatives such as RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network, we aim to give back to the communities in which we live and work, while highlighting the life- saving work that CMN hospitals do.”

In 17 Canadian markets, WHL Clubs will celebrate a Nickelodeon theme night, complete with special theme jerseys, branded creative, video content, music, and in-game activations. Funds raised through RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network will go towards supporting local children’s hospitals in Western Canada, including the BC Children’s Hospital, Stollery Children’s Hospital, Alberta Children’s Hospital, Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital, and Children’s Hospital of Winnipeg.

The Swift Current Broncos are excited to continue our partnership with RE/MAX and this new initiative with the Children’s Miracle Network,” said Broncos Senior Manager of Business Operations, Ryan Stricker. “January 14 will be a fun-filled evening where the Broncos will be wearing special themed jerseys, which will also be auctioned online with proceeds going to the Children’s Miracle Network.”

The Children’s Miracle Network strives to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment, and research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.

“For over 30 years, RE/MAX has been an important partner of Children’s Miracle Network and I am always inspired by the new ways they find to support children’s healthcare and raise funds for local children’s hospital Foundations across Canada,” said Mark Hierlihy, President and CEO of Canada Children’s Hospital Foundations. “The RE/MAX presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network, done in partnership with the Western Hockey League, promises to be a fun and interactive event, and one that is going to raise critically needed funds to support children’s hospitals in Western Canada. I’d like to say thanks to all involved for putting this night together, and I hope it’s the first of many.”

RE/MAX has partnered with the Children’s Miracle Network for 30 years.

“In partnership with our longest standing corporate sponsor RE/MAX, the WHL is pleased to introduce RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “The opportunity to generate more support for the Children’s Miracle Network while delivering the energy and excitement of the Nickelodeon brand into WHL game nights is a perfect way to celebrate our longstanding WHL sponsorship with RE/MAX.”

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 8,600 offices across more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit remax.ca. For the latest news from RE/MAX Canada, please visit blog.remax.ca. Each RE/MAX office is independently owned and operated.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount’s (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations

Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations (CCHF), established in 2017, is a not-for-profit organization that raises funds for a national network of hospital foundations as the largest single, non-government funder of child health in Canada. CCHF continues to receive generous support through donors within Children’s Miracle Network® as well as contributions from additional companies and donors. Together, we represent 13 of Canada’s children’s hospitals where the greatest challenges are tackled; our hospitals see the most critical cases. Your contribution helps your local children’s hospital ensure that all sick and injured children have access to the very best care from coast to coast.