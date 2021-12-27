Broncos, Thunderbirds swap blueliners Monday

The Swift Current Broncos and Seattle Thunderbirds exchanged defencemen Monday, with 20-year-old Eric Van Impe returning to the Central Division in exchange for 19-year-old blueliner Chase Lacombe.

The deal was announced by both Clubs Monday. Swift Current also receives a seventh-round selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, while Seattle gets a fifth-round pick in 2025.

Van Impe, who hails from Calgary, Alta., joins the Broncos having played in 178 WHL regular season games.

The 6-foot-3, 194-pound rearguard was acquired by the Thunderbirds from the Medicine Hat Tigers October 7. In 28 games this season with Seattle and Medicine Hat, he has registered eight points (2G-6A).

151 of Van Impe’s 178 WHL regular season outings were spent with the Tigers, where he notched a career-best 17 points during the 2019-20 campaign. He was originally selected in the second round of the 2016 WHL Draft by the Spokane Chiefs.

Lacombe, from Moose Jaw, Sask., made 60 total appearances with the Broncos, totalling six points (2G-4A).

The 6-foot-1, 206-pound blueliner was originally selected in the fifth round of the 2017 WHL Draft by the Edmonton Oil Kings.