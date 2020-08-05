MENU
August 5, 2020

Broncos sign import forward Vladislav Demidovich

Swift Current, Sask. – The Swift Current Broncos have announced the signing of 2020 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft selection Vladislav Demidovich to a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement. Demidovich was selected in the second round, 63rd overall, in the June 30 draft.

“He’s a player that brings size up front and a willingness to go to the net,” Dean Brockman, Broncos head coach and Director of Hockey Ops said shortly after the CHL Import Draft. “He’s a fluent skater and we think once he gets comfortable, he’s a player that can score some goals for us.”

Demidovich, from Belarus, was drafted after scoring 21 points (13G-8A) in 54 games while playing for the Belarusian Under-18 team in the Belarusian Extraleague B, the second-division professional league in Belarus.

The 2002-born forward’s 13 goals ranked fifth amongst U-18 players in the Belarusian Extraleague B.

