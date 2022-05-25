Broncos sign first-round selection Peyton Kettles

Swift Current, Sask. – The Swift Current Broncos have signed 2022 first-round pick Peyton Kettles to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Kettles, from Winnipeg, Man., was drafted sixth overall by the Broncos in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft held May 19.

“He moves well, he’s an intelligent guy and has individual skill in a 6-foot-3 frame,” Broncos general manager Chad Leslie said. “We felt the ceiling was very high with Peyton. We love the fact that he defends with some bite as well and we feel he’s going to be a hard guy to play against down the road.”

Standing at 6-foot-3, the right-shot defenceman served as the captain of Rink Hockey Academy Winnipeg’s U15 team during the 2021-22 season, recording 35 points (9G-26A) in 30 games. He also appeared in two games with RHA’s U16 team and three games with the U18 team.

Kettles becomes the first member of the Broncos 2022 draft class to sign with the team.