Broncos sign Clarke Caswell, Josh Fluker to WHL Standard Player Agreements

The Swift Current Broncos announced Thursday the signing of forward Clarke Caswell and defenceman Josh Fluker to standard player agreements. The two players were drafted by the Broncos in the first round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, sixth and seventh overall respectively.

Caswell, from Brandon, Man., was selected sixth overall out of the Brandon Wheat Kings U18 team. In 23 games with the U18 Wheat Kings this season Caswell has scored 25 goals with 31 assists. His 56 points are the most by a 2006-born player in the MU18HL, 30 more than the next highest player.

“Clarke is a 200-foot player with offensive upside. He plays in all situations and has been a consistent offensive contributor for the entirety of his career up to this point,” said Broncos interim General Manager Chad Leslie. “We feel that his character and compete translates into a leadership role for our team down the road, and is a player that will step in immediately and contribute. We are excited to add the Caswell’s to the Broncos family.”

“I’m really excited, Swift Current was one of the top teams I wanted to go to,” Caswell said shortly after the draft on December 9. “I know they have a great organization and a great fan base.”

Fluker, from Boissevain, Man., was selected seventh overall from the Southwest Cougars U18 program in the MU18HL. In 22 games this season Fluker has scored five goals and added 11 assists.

“Josh’s mobility allows him to play large amounts of minute effectively. He is one of the best skaters in the draft and when paired with his intelligence and compete level, we feel Josh will be a cornerstone of our backend for years to come,” said Leslie. “He has some offensive upside and is able to make plays and decisions under duress consistently. We are thrilled to add the Fluker’s to the Bronco family.”

“I think Swift Current is a great organization,” Fluker said following the draft. “It’s always been a dream of mine to get drafted and for it to be in the first round is very exciting.”

Caswell and Fluker are long-time friends as well, having played with each other at this year’s WHL Cup for Team Manitoba and The Brick Invitational tournament in 2016.

The Broncos would like to welcome Clarke, Josh and their families to the Broncos organization.