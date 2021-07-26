Broncos sign CHL Import Draft pick Rayan Bettahar

Swift Current, Sask. – The Swift Current Broncos announced today that they have signed German defenceman Rayan Bettahar to a WHL Standard Player Agreement. He was selected fifth overall in the 2021 CHL Import Draft June 30.

The 17-year-old, who was born in Poland, was limited to just three games of league action during the 2020-21 season posting an assist for the Jungadler Mannheim U20 team.

During the 2019-20 campaign Bettahar recorded 30 points (5G-25A) in 35 games for the Jungadler Mannheim U17 program.

The 6-foot-1’, 194-pound blueliner also represented Germany at the 2021 IIHF World U18 Championships in Texas earlier this year.

Bettahar, the first German player ever selected by the Broncos in the CHL Import Draft, will join his new team on the ice for training camp in September.