Broncos, Royals exchange defencemen Monday

The Swift Current Broncos acquired defenceman Noah Lamb from the Victoria Royals Monday in exchange for blueliner Devin Aubin and a 6th round selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Lamb, a product of Camrose, Alta., has appeared in 69 WHL regular season and playoff games, all with the Royals. The 19-year-old has compiled seven career points (1G-6A) in WHL regular season and playoff play. The 5-foot-9, 184-pound rearguard was originally selected by Victoria in the sixth round of the 2017 WHL Draft.

Aubin, who hails from Falher, Alta., registered four points (1G-3A) in 21 appearances with the Broncos during the 2020-21 season. The 18-year-old was originally selected by the Spokane Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2018 WHL Draft.

“Devin is a skilled puck mover and a highly competitive defender,” Royals general manager and head coach Dan Price said. “He has a great reputation as a leader and person of high character. For Noah, this is a great opportunity in Swift Current. We’re grateful for his contributions in Victoria and we wish him all the best with the Broncos.”