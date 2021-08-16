MENU
August 16, 2021

Broncos, Royals exchange defencemen Monday

swift current broncos victoria royals whl transactions
Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl

The Swift Current Broncos acquired defenceman Noah Lamb from the Victoria Royals Monday in exchange for blueliner Devin Aubin and a 6th round selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Lamb, a product of Camrose, Alta., has appeared in 69 WHL regular season and playoff games, all with the Royals. The 19-year-old has compiled seven career points (1G-6A) in WHL regular season and playoff play. The 5-foot-9, 184-pound rearguard was originally selected by Victoria in the sixth round of the 2017 WHL Draft.

Aubin, who hails from Falher, Alta., registered four points (1G-3A) in 21 appearances with the Broncos during the 2020-21 season. The 18-year-old was originally selected by the Spokane Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2018 WHL Draft.

“Devin is a skilled puck mover and a highly competitive defender,” Royals general manager and head coach Dan Price said. “He has a great reputation as a leader and person of high character. For Noah, this is a great opportunity in Swift Current. We’re grateful for his contributions in Victoria and we wish him all the best with the Broncos.”

