Broncos name Devan Praught assistant coach

Swift Current, Sask. – The Swift Current Broncos announced Friday that they have hired Devan Praught as an assistant coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Praught, from Summerside, P.E.I., has spent the past eight seasons at Athol Murray College of Notre Dame, the most recent five of those as the head coach of the Notre Dame U18 AAA Hounds. Since taking on the position ahead of the 2016-17 season, Praught led the Hounds to a 134-35-13 record and won back-to-back league championships in 2018 and 2019. The Hounds also captured the 2018 Telus Cup, the U18 AAA national championship. For his efforts, Praught was named the SMAAAHL’s Coach of the Year in both 2017 and 2018.

He served as the head coach of Team Saskatchewan at the 2019 WHL Cup, guiding Team Saskatchewan to their first ever gold medal at the event.

Prior to his last position, the 33-year-old Praught spent two seasons as the head coach of the Notre Dame U18 AAA Argos and one season as head coach of the Notre Dame U18 AA Hounds.

As a player Praught played in parts of three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before a five-year career at the USports level, four at St. Thomas University in Fredericton, New Brunswick and one at the University of P.E.I.